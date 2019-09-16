Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) Share Value Rose While Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Decreased by $81.17 Million Its Holding; Nordea Investment Management Ab Upped Its Mosaic Co New (MOS) Holding

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Mosaic Co New (MOS) by 48.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 368,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.20M, up from 758,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Mosaic Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $22.98. About 2.82M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: PHOSPHATE DEMAND GROWTH STRONG AS CHINA EXPORTS DROP; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) by 12.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 1,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 10,028 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $594.16M, down from 11,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.3. About 38,582 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $44.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 57,600 shares to 22,353 shares, valued at $345,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 142,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,935 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Moves Up Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Mosaic to buy back $250M in shares, curtail 500K tons phosphates output – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mosaic returns to full production at Brazil mines – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Mosaic resumes full operations at Brazil mines – MINING.com” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $423,564 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $23,550 was bought by Isaacson Mark J.. On Wednesday, August 21 BEEBE CHERYL K bought $249,692 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 12,998 shares. Freeland Clint had bought 4,250 shares worth $100,300 on Friday, May 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MOS shares while 141 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 273.40 million shares or 0.83% less from 275.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Architects invested in 0% or 100 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Allstate Corp stated it has 63,314 shares. Adage Ptnrs Gru Ltd has invested 0.75% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 181,017 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 9,776 shares in its portfolio. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 52,056 shares. Colrain Capital Ltd Llc invested 6.21% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 3,270 shares in its portfolio. The Japan-based Norinchukin Bancshares The has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Trust Of Vermont holds 0% or 91 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 34,125 shares or 0% of the stock. Country Trust Bancorporation reported 200 shares stake. Cibc Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.93 million for 21.63 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual earnings per share reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc Cl A by 6,264 shares to 363,957 shares, valued at $26.37B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 67,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fd (MGK).