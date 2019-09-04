Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) Holder Victory Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.19 Million as Valuation Rose; As New York Times Co (NYT) Stock Value Rose, Lateef Investment Management LP Lowered by $6.20 Million Its Holding

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 193,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.34% . The institutional investor held 919,164 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.19M, down from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.88% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 955,281 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 47.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 19/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Jr. met with Saudi, UAE envoy before election: NYT; 30/04/2018 – New York Post: New York Times Metro editor resigns after `investigation’; 06/03/2018 – BREAKING: Gary Cohn resigns – NY Times; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Tower meeting inquiry transcripts released; 29/03/2018 – Shulkin offered a parting shot Thursday in an op-ed for The New York Times; 05/03/2018 JUST IN: Google inks deal to sell Zagat to upstart review site The Infatuation – New York Times; 30/04/2018 – Full transcript: New York Times reporter Emily Steel on Recode Media Her work over the last year uncovering harassment earned her a Pulitzer; 15/03/2018 – BREAKING: Special counsel Robert Mueller has subpoenaed the Trump Organization to turn over documents, including some related to Russia – New York Times; 08/04/2018 – Brian Stelter: This morning on @ReliableSources: NYT exec editor @DeanBaquet; 16/04/2018 – PULITZER PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE JOURNALISM AWARDED TO NEW YORK TIMES AND NEW YORKER

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) by 80.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 21,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 5,326 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $298,000, down from 26,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $61.19. About 54,464 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much is Middlesex Water Company’s (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ann L. Noble Named to Board of Directors of Middlesex Water Company – GlobeNewswire” published on April 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Meter Pit Program Offers Middlesex Water Customers Convenience and Safety – GlobeNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Middlesex Water Company Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Tidewater Utilities, Inc. Charity Tournament Raises Funds for Connecting Generations – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Llc holds 15,874 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,909 shares. First Fincl In owns 1,250 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Limited Liability holds 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) or 13,240 shares. Manchester Mgmt Limited Company invested in 20,234 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al owns 62,519 shares. Howe Rusling has 1,954 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 10,155 were accumulated by American Interest Gp Inc Inc. The Alabama-based Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams has invested 0.38% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Family Firm stated it has 0.14% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated reported 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Swiss Natl Bank invested in 0% or 29,862 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management accumulated 91,932 shares. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX).

Analysts await Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.74 per share. MSEX’s profit will be $11.72 million for 21.25 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.49 actual EPS reported by Middlesex Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.94% EPS growth.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27 billion and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 362,384 shares to 1.94M shares, valued at $266.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 10,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 305,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NYT’s profit will be $18.26M for 67.52 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.29% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Finding A Floor After Wild Swings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Nytimes.com published: “DealBook Briefing: Trump Admitted to Exploring Tax Cuts. Hereâ€™s Why. – The New York Times” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About The New York Times Company’s (NYSE:NYT) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 11,981 shares to 367,889 shares, valued at $16.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp has invested 0.05% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 43,546 are owned by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt. Weybosset Rech Ltd Liability reported 200,615 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 24,352 shares in its portfolio. 52,438 are owned by First Republic Inv Mngmt. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Com accumulated 27,533 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 55,211 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 0.01% or 50,600 shares. 625,593 were reported by Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability. Moreover, Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 249,340 shares. Tower Research Limited Liability Com (Trc) owns 29 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 496,966 shares. Strs Ohio owns 19,000 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a Michigan-based fund reported 11,263 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).