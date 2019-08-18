Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) Holder Price T Rowe Associates Has Decreased Position as Stock Rose; Murphy Capital Management Stake in Nike (NKE) Has Increased by $652,260

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 5.65M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – Des Moines Reg: Peterson: ISU football is a Nike priority; alternate uniforms are in the works; 07/05/2018 – NIKE REPORTS ROSEMARY ST. CLAIR VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S; 16/04/2018 – NIKE’S DIVERSITY HEAD LEAVES AMID REVIEW OF CORPORATE CULTURE; 14/05/2018 – KGVO-AM: UM Commencement Speaker – Nike’s Eric Sprunk Inspires Graduates; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 23/05/2018 – NFL Apparel Deal Assigns Jerseys to Nike, Fan Gear to Fanatics; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 15/03/2018 – Nike CEO Says Disturbed, Saddened by Reports — Memo

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 31,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.47 million, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $60.81. About 54,555 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY, MANAGER OF ENGINEERING, BRIAN F. CARR NAMED CHAIR OF AMERICAN WATER WORKS ASSOCIATION-NEW JERSEY SECTION; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nestle S A Sponsored Adr (NSRGY) by 8,888 shares to 52,657 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 3,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,277 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Health Care (XLV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Adage Capital Ptnrs invested 0.23% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Harding Loevner Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.31% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Blackhill Inc accumulated 1,400 shares. Patten Gru Incorporated has 0.44% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Incorporated Va reported 0.07% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 76,656 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.06% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 32,968 shares. Aviance Prns stated it has 13,227 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Moreover, Whittier Communications has 0.94% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 176,109 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 94,339 shares. Altfest L J And holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 1,304 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Corporation, Kansas-based fund reported 162,410 shares.

