Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) Holder Deutsche Bank Ag Increased Stake by $380,270; Amica Mutual Insurance Company Cut Its Holding in Bristol (BMY) as Market Value Declined

Deutsche Bank Ag increased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) by 21.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deutsche Bank Ag bought 6,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 38,530 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15M, up from 31,616 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deutsche Bank Ag who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 23,246 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 23/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company, Manager of Engineering, Brian F. Carr Named Chair of American Water Works Association-New Jersey Secti; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING

Amica Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 27.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company sold 18,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 48,927 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, down from 67,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $75.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 6.74 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY); 02/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS & FLATIRON EXPAND PACT WITH A THREE-YEAR PACT; 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & ILLUMINA IN IMMUNOTHERAPY PACT; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 17/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/17/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a

Amica Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $799.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 17,492 shares to 34,881 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,646 shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plancorp Ltd Liability Com owns 0.12% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 6,511 shares. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt stated it has 1.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 0.08% or 4.03 million shares. United Capital Advisers Limited Co owns 512,457 shares. Fort Washington Advsr Oh reported 1.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp stated it has 125.54M shares. Choate Inv Advisors has 44,350 shares. Hilton Cap Lc has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Northern reported 22.54M shares. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp (Wy) accumulated 0.09% or 1,396 shares. Moreover, Davis R M has 0.03% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 14,093 shares. 13,700 were accumulated by R G Niederhoffer Cap Management Inc. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Homrich And Berg reported 22,604 shares. Clark Mgmt Group stated it has 1.18M shares or 1.34% of all its holdings.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Is Stumbling Ahead of Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Empliciti Plus Pomalidomide and Low-Dose Dexamethasone for Treatment of Patients with R/R MM – StreetInsider.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know About Jounce’s Amended Licensing Deal With Celgene – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.92 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp invested 0% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Legal & General Gru Inc Public Ltd Com reported 2,992 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 35,220 shares. 9,945 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc. Ubs Asset Americas reported 11,398 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 3,332 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 198,512 are held by Morgan Stanley. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 1.28M shares in its portfolio. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 18,555 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.03% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 55,070 shares. Swiss Savings Bank reported 29,862 shares. First Manhattan Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 299,932 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 28,158 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Services has 13,011 shares. Sei Investments reported 0% stake.

Deutsche Bank Ag, which manages about $167.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Radware Ltd (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 24,919 shares to 130,153 shares, valued at $3.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 233,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 519,850 shares, and cut its stake in Stmicroelectronics N V (NYSE:STM).