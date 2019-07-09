Middleby (MIDD) Shares Rose While Manor Road Capital Partners Has Decreased by $22.10 Million Its Holding; Shareholder Cullen Frost Bankers Upped Eog Res Com (EOG) Holding

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 170,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 80,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40 million, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $133.13. About 104,058 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 30.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc bought 14,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 119,457 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35 million, up from 104,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.78. About 1.01M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 09/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind EOG Resources, Alteryx, Synthetic Biologics, Extreme Networks, Knight-Swift Transp

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00M and $573.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 1.65 million shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $109.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.79 EPS, up 9.82% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.63 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $99.66 million for 18.59 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.71% EPS growth.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, which manages about $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 8,409 shares to 158,800 shares, valued at $60.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 2,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,749 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co Com (NYSE:PXD).

