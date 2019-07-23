Middleby (MIDD) Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Boosted Its Position by $3.19 Million as Share Price Rose; Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Raised Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position by $858,000 as Share Price Rose

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 8,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,128 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 18,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 3.92M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 10/04/2018 – P&G pilots putting its separate ad agencies to work together under one roof; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 24/05/2018 – KALB News Channel 5: #BREAKING Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 22/03/2018 – Derek Jeter’s Players Tribune expands into Europe; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 24,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 371,851 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.35 million, up from 347,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $136.61. About 152,251 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 30.46% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 21,208 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 45,680 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moreover, Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Company owns 591,389 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 10,467 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 622,493 are owned by Viking Limited Partnership. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 2,998 shares. Aurora Inv Counsel owns 1.16% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 20,592 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Moreover, Logan Management has 0.07% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 8,588 shares. Howe Rusling holds 21,240 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. 10,433 are owned by Addenda Capital. Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability reported 197,129 shares. Parametrica Management Limited has invested 0.68% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 33,172 shares to 35,122 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 143,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,290 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Capital Mgmt owns 49,226 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) has invested 0.59% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hoertkorn Richard Charles accumulated 5.71% or 82,675 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.44% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) reported 0.79% stake. Pinnacle Holdings Limited Liability owns 20,851 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 613,796 shares. Boltwood Capital Management invested in 28,234 shares. Paradigm Asset Management Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,400 shares. Tremblant Grp owns 20,404 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com holds 3.11M shares. Adage Ptnrs Gp Lc holds 3.13 million shares. 63,245 are owned by Charter Tru.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.98M was sold by Matthew Price. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86M on Friday, February 1. $845,100 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was sold by Coombe Gary A. $2.97M worth of stock was sold by Taylor David S on Wednesday, February 13. On Monday, February 4 Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $428,789 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 4,395 shares. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, February 11.

