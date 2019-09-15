Middleby (MIDD) Shareholder Brant Point Investment Management Cut Position; As Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 92,416 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $147.37M, down from 1.69 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $88.67. About 530,291 shares traded or 0.32% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – DOES NOT EXPECT INDUSTRIAL ACTION TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMMISSIONING OF AMG MINERACAO’S FIRST LITHIUM CONCENTRATE PROCESSING PLANT; 30/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $3.92, EST. $3.89; 10/04/2018 – AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS ENTERED INTO A $385 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED TERM LOAN CREDIT FACILIT; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 19/03/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds Shinsei Bank

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.36M, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.42. About 162,378 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $91.86 million for 18.25 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,233 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 26 investors sold MIDD shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 50.30 million shares or 4.86% less from 52.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc reported 0.02% stake. Comml Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Co holds 0.04% or 2,477 shares in its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab invested in 3,413 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 18,249 shares. Hilltop Holding owns 0.06% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 1,943 shares. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Ci Investments, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 193,973 shares. Piedmont invested in 0.02% or 4,116 shares. 2,410 are held by Private Trust Com Na. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 27,800 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 50,934 shares. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability Com invested in 6,830 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Intl Incorporated Ca holds 0.04% or 4,332 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Company reported 21,150 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Assetmark stated it has 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Syneos Health Inc by 22,335 shares to 49,335 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 9,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,945 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Analysts await Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.18 EPS, down 7.83% or $0.27 from last year’s $3.45 per share. AMG’s profit will be $161.03M for 6.97 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual EPS reported by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.50% negative EPS growth.

