Middleby (MIDD) Share Value Rose While Stone Run Capital Lifted by $754,000 Its Stake; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Upped Position

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 27.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 125,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 575,100 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.17M, up from 450,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $75.69. About 63,567 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500.

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 49,465 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 43,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 17,479 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD); 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 18/05/2018 – The Middleby Corporation To Acquire Taylor Company; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sleep Number +15% after strong print – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy: When The Risk-Reward Pays Off – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Legalization 2.0: The Cannabis Expansion-P.CANNABIS-T.WEED-T.TPX.AT.TGOD-T.NEPT-C.BOSS – Stockhouse” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Lp holds 19,838 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 18,244 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 3,946 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Cap Ltd owns 11,652 shares. 13,524 are owned by Voya Inv Lc. Retirement Of Alabama owns 59,748 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 37,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0.01% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Quantbot Tech L P, a New York-based fund reported 24,789 shares. Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl reported 5.73% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Northern Trust Corp invested in 0.01% or 410,417 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 16,400 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 4,912 shares. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.21M shares.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 343,401 shares to 132,260 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Twilio Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap reported 11,300 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0.08% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 2.72 million shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Financial Counselors Incorporated owns 13,321 shares. Twin Tree Limited Partnership reported 17,245 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 148,898 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hilltop Hldgs owns 1,950 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 2,409 shares. Tompkins reported 261 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Westwood Holdings Gp Inc reported 7,555 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 4,800 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 10,356 shares. Tobam has 52,699 shares. 2,917 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Company.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $51,233 activity.

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Middleby Corp (MIDD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Middleby (MIDD) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Up Y/Y on Sales – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.