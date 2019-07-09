Middleby (MIDD) Market Valuation Rose While Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Lowered Stake; As Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Market Value Rose, Holder Iberiabank Raised Holding

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 93,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 948,740 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.37M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $132.98. About 101,372 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 30.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD); 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 23.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 7,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,197 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70M, up from 31,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $195.27. About 941,818 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 08/03/2018 – Seven Infor Solutions Named on the Constellation ShortList™ Portfolio; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES 2019 EPS ON COMPARABLE BASIS $9.40 – $9.70; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N FY SHR VIEW $9.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O’Neill to its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 28,929 shares to 21,472 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Etracs (AMU) by 25,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,887 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Aurora Cannabis vs. Gilead Sciences – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Things Constellation Brands Just Said About Canopy Growth — Good and Bad – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cannabis Stocks With Plenty Of Green Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Canopy Growth Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These Billion-Dollar Pot Stocks Are Buyout Candidates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 3,550 shares to 6,850 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

