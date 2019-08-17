Middleby (MIDD) Holder Welch & Forbes Decreased Stake; First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) Stock Rose While First Financial Bank – Trust Division Has Decreased Position by $334,272

First Financial Bank – Trust Division decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Financial Bank – Trust Division sold 13,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 662,970 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.95M, down from 676,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Financial Bank – Trust Division who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $23.96. About 436,634 shares traded or 36.42% up from the average. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 12/04/2018 – SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 08/03/2018 – Pres Stollings Disposes 548 Of First Financial Bancorp/OH; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 19/04/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES FIRST BANK OF NIGERIA’S SUB NOTES TO ‘CC; 19/04/2018 – PREMIER FINL BANCORP, TO BUY FIRST BANK OF CHARLESTON; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 02/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. and MainSource Financial Group, Inc. Complete Merger

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 4,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 50,615 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.58M, down from 55,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $110.95. About 388,340 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD)

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 buys, and 0 sales for $108,194 activity. Booth Cynthia O also bought $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) on Monday, July 1. $11,891 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares were bought by olszewski richard e. On Wednesday, April 10 the insider kramer william j bought $4,245. $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L. 257 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $6,199 were bought by FINNERTY CORINNE R. 129 First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) shares with value of $3,124 were bought by Ach J Wickliffe.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold FFBC shares while 47 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 73.03 million shares or 0.77% less from 73.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research has invested 0% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The invested in 0.04% or 1.68 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 0% or 12,450 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Public Ltd Com owns 255,252 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has 0.12% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Us State Bank De stated it has 259,912 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Mackenzie Finance Corporation holds 0.01% or 106,072 shares. State Street invested in 3.61 million shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited invested in 190,784 shares. Jacobs Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 2.06% or 432,055 shares. Moreover, Sector Pension Board has 0.02% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Principal Grp Inc Inc has 800,461 shares. 19,800 were reported by Bowling Mgmt Limited Liability Co. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Analysts await First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FFBC’s profit will be $53.23M for 11.09 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by First Financial Bancorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.90% negative EPS growth.

First Financial Bank – Trust Division, which manages about $649.80 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWM) by 44,630 shares to 225,940 shares, valued at $34.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IVV) by 5,278 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Ie Ireland (NYSE:ETN).

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 5,304 shares to 213,659 shares, valued at $27.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 6,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $51,233 activity.

