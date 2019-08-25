Middleby (MIDD) Holder Viking Global Investors LP Lifted Holding by $305,760; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Boosted Position in Carnival (CCL) by $350,000

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 0.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 2,352 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The hedge fund held 622,493 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.94 million, up from 620,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $107.25. About 529,017 shares traded or 25.84% up from the average. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.28. About 3.67 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 28/03/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Takes Delivery of 26th Ship, Carnival Horizon; 25/05/2018 – Don’t Stop the Carnival by Kevin Le Gendre – sound and visionaries; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive Team Serving Diners; 20/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Governor Grants Administrative Leave for Virgin Islands Carnival; 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – WU YANQI APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Releases South America 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations; 22/04/2018 – DJ CARNIVAL CORP PAIRED CTF, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCL); 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc reported 9.48% stake. Hsbc Pcl accumulated 0% or 4,390 shares. Westwood Holdg Grp invested in 7,555 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Eminence Cap LP reported 0.3% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Driehaus Capital Mngmt Llc reported 4,539 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 69,845 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sarasin Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.3% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 47,559 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Raymond James Incorporated reported 0% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Blackrock has invested 0.02% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Howe & Rusling Inc stated it has 21,240 shares. 8,524 were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Echo Street Capital Lc holds 363,050 shares.

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90 billion and $17.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 1.98 million shares to 3.22 million shares, valued at $123.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 724,969 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,830 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $272.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed (FOF) by 110,199 shares to 57,282 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Central Securities Corp (NYSEMKT:CET) by 36,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,014 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (FSD).

