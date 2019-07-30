Middleby (MIDD) Holder Stone Run Capital Raised Holding; Cambiar Investors Has Trimmed Its Magellan Health (MGLN) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 21.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 10,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,821 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 48,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $67.92. About 321,194 shares traded or 17.72% up from the average. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.71, REV VIEW $7.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Adds Magellan Health, Exits Dermira, Cuts Amgen; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average

Stone Run Capital Llc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Run Capital Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 49,465 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 43,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Run Capital Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $134.91. About 279,096 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 30.46% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 16/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOETAP, NITRO BREW COFFEE SYSTEMS

More notable recent The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Middleby Acquires Powerhouse Dynamics For Equipment IoT – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Middleby, Tile Shop Holdings, and Uniti Slumped Today – Motley Fool” published on February 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Middleby Announces the Acquisition of Packaging Progressions, Inc. – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Middleby Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 73,822 shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id stated it has 0.14% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 42 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 148,898 shares. The Kansas-based Mariner Limited Company has invested 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com invested in 0.01% or 10,356 shares. Parkside Bancorporation & Tru invested in 611 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). First Mercantile Trust holds 0.09% or 3,084 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Limited Liability Partnership has 16,480 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 20,000 are owned by Brant Point Management Limited Com. 4,256 are owned by First Hawaiian Bankshares. Eulav Asset Mngmt invested 0.19% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 10 are owned by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.01% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Stone Run Capital Llc, which manages about $170.00 million and $203.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1,900 shares to 31,150 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 21,996 shares to 375,403 shares, valued at $46.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 44,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,908 shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN).