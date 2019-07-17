Middleby (MIDD) Holder Rmb Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding by $414,180; Holowesko Partners LTD Holding in United Technologies (UTX) Lifted as Stock Rose

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rmb Capital Management Llc bought 3,186 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 235,189 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.58 million, up from 232,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rmb Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $142.16. About 650,640 shares traded or 63.80% up from the average. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 30.46% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 145.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 363,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 613,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.01M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133.19. About 2.75M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – Geared Turbofan™ Engine MRO Network Features Top Companies and Global Reach; 11/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference May 22; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES UTX.N EXPECTS TO MEET PRATT ENGINE DELIVERIES TO AIRBUS FOR FULL YEAR-CFO; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Adds United Technologies, Exits Aetna: 13F; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO

Rmb Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 30,614 shares to 132,193 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 4,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,304 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 53,700 shares to 178,500 shares, valued at $29.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 101,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.79 million shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15M. Amato Elizabeth B also sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Thursday, February 14.

