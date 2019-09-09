Middleby (MIDD) Holder Riverbridge Partners Decreased Its Holding as Share Price Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Selz Capital Increased Stake

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Middleby Corporation (MIDD) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 11,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The hedge fund held 197,129 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.63 million, down from 209,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Middleby Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $116.66. About 343,857 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Investment Group Buys New 3.6% Position in Middleby; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150; 03/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires For Firex Srl; 26/03/2018 – Middleby Acquires Ve.Ma.C. Srl; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q Net $65.4M

Selz Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selz Capital Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 11,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.12 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selz Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1831.35. About 2.70M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Seattle’s Amazon Tax Spurred by Seething Tensions, Rising Rents; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 23/05/2018 – Online fashion marketplace Poshmark says its sellers have made $1 bln; 26/04/2018 – Darren Rovell: Sources: Amazon renews Thursday Night Football digital streaming deal for next two seasons at 30% increase,; 23/05/2018 – Google is making a dent in the Amazon Echo’s dominance, and may even be winning; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Exceeds 100 Million Prime Subscribers; 23/03/2018 – Whole Foods reportedly trims staff in wake of Amazon acquisition; 28/03/2018 – Amazon, Tesla, Facebook And Investing In ‘The Future’; 04/05/2018 – Walmart reportedly triumphs over Amazon with approval of $15 billion deal for majority stake in Flipkart

Selz Capital Llc, which manages about $474.62 million and $523.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemours Co by 85,000 shares to 455,900 shares, valued at $16.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,615 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXLC).

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $88.79M for 17.68 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

