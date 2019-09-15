Middleby (MIDD) Holder Bares Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $222.52 Million as Share Value Rose; American Assets Tr (AAT) Holder American Assets Upped Its Holding

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 79.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 1.65 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The hedge fund held 419,651 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.95 million, down from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $120.42. About 162,378 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Middleby Tour Scheduled By CL King for May. 21; 09/05/2018 – Middleby 1Q EPS $1.18; 20/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS JOSPER S.A; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Watermill Group’s Acquisition of Cooper & Turner Announced as Winner of the 10th Annual International M&A Awards; 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Transaction Structured to Provie Tax Step-Up With Net Present Value of About $150

American Assets Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 6.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.09M, up from 6.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $46.88. About 554,265 shares traded or 22.44% up from the average. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3051); 26/04/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA – LOCK SYNDICATION REACHES 100% STAKE IN CO FOLLOWING MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT; 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3069); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes lnvented (AAT-3044); 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes Invented (AAT-3044); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Landscape Cover Invented (AAT-3076); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard lnvented (AAT-1987)

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 2,003 shares to 1.83M shares, valued at $376.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 70,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Analysts await The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.65 earnings per share, up 5.77% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MIDD’s profit will be $91.86M for 18.25 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by The Middleby Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

