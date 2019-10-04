Middleby (MIDD) Holder Aurora Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Holding by $772,778; As Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose, Lyon Street Capital Has Raised Holding

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Middleby (MIDD) by 28.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 5,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 14,825 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.99 million, down from 20,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Middleby for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $112.52. About 85,561 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Had 2017 Rev of About $315M; 13/03/2018 Middleby Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLEBY – ANTICIPATE REVENUES AT FOOD PROCESSING EQUIPMENT GROUP WILL BE IMPACTED FOR UPCOMING QUARTERS DUE TO DELAY IN A NUMBER OF LARGER PROJECTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Middleby Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIDD); 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL

Lyon Street Capital Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 59.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc bought 3,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 8,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64 million, up from 5,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $513.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $179.99. About 5.43 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Rep. Schakowsky: Schakowsky leads DCCP members on letter to FTC regarding Facebook; 09/04/2018 – EX-FB BOARD MEMBER DON GRAHAM COMMENTS IN FACEBOOK POST; 21/03/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Vows Action to Bolster Data Privacy; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 05/03/2018 – Facebook’s vice president of global marketing recently sent a video to top advertisers to reassure them the company takes the issue seriously; 18/04/2018 – FB: Facebook says its investigating this improper collection of user data. After TechCrunch brought it to MongoDB’s attention, it shut down the offending JavaScript tracker; 29/03/2018 – Garage Gurus™ to Host Facebook Live Event on April 4; 24/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: WSPY News: Kinzinger Questions Facebook CEO at E&C Hearing; 04/04/2018 – Facebook has been under pressure since news broke that data research firm Cambridge Analytica gathered data from 50 million Facebook profiles without the permission of its users; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Tries to Curb Fake News, Abuse with New Guidelines

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Snap Is Now Among the Best Performing Tech Stocks of 2019 – Nasdaq” on September 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Amazon and Roku Are Becoming a Duopoly in Connected TV – Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FB’s Sandberg headed for House in October – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Despite Heavy Blows, Roku Is More Than Ready To Lift-Off Again – Benzinga” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook unveils plan for oversight board – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Liability holds 4,015 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Stelac Advisory Svcs Ltd accumulated 825 shares. 2,112 were reported by Capstone Incorporated. Trexquant Inv LP holds 47,513 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt, a New York-based fund reported 4.19M shares. West Oak Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3,027 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 5.84M shares. Pennsylvania-based Philadelphia Trust has invested 2.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sta Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 5,599 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthcare Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 255 shares. Rockshelter Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 5.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 79,245 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.95% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 610,706 shares. Barclays Pcl has 6.55M shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt stated it has 37,493 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $51,233 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.31, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold MIDD shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 50.30 million shares or 4.86% less from 52.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr holds 0% or 55,090 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 145,780 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership reported 1,524 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 17,258 shares stake. Bares Cap Management Incorporated reported 1.56% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 4,306 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 319 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.05% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru reported 0.02% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 6,216 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Com has 2,477 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 2,422 shares. Df Dent Comm, a Maryland-based fund reported 48,078 shares. Legacy Ptnrs holds 0.99% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 16,473 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Llc owns 27 shares.