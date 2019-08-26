Middleby (COG) Shareholder Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Lifted Its Stake by $946,920; Kentucky Retirement Systems Raised Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $309,720 as Valuation Declined

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 18,040 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.13M, up from 17,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 05/04/2018 – Neosante’s Delictase® Oral Drops, an exogenous lactase formula designed to treat baby colic, are coming soon to Amazon.com; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 16/05/2018 – Whole Foods makes it official: Amazon Prime customers get a 10 percent discount on sale items starting this summer; 19/04/2018 – Barry Zalma Releases Insurance Education Books on Amazon.com; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-IKEA Group’s new CFO to maintain investment drive through 2020; 03/05/2018 – MYSTIC BOWIE’S TALKING DREADS’ “Once In A Lifetime” Single To Be Released Tomorrow Via iTunes, Amazon And All Digital Retailers; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Whole Foods slashes its marketing staff as Amazon continues to push brand to cut costs – Business Insider; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about Amazon, according to a report from Axios

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Middleby Corporation (COG) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp bought 36,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 380,434 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.03M, up from 344,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Middleby Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 8.16M shares traded or 10.05% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO EXPECTS MOXIE FREEDOM TO BE IN SERVICE JUNE 1; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 27/04/2018 – CABOT CEO: CAPACITY ON ATLANTIC SUNRISE TO BE FILLED BY YR END; 15/05/2018 – The stakes are all new for Druckenmiller’s fund, which also closed positions on Wells Fargo, Cabot Oil and Gas and PayPal, a 13F filing shows; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $272.8M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 15/03/2018 – U.S. takes more time to decide on New York denial for Constitution natgas pipe; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS – REAFFIRMED TOTAL 2018 DAILY PRODUCTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10 TO 15 PCT (18 TO 23 PERCENT ON A DIVESTITURE-ADJUSTED BASIS)

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp, which manages about $27.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macy’sinc. (NYSE:M) by 28,056 shares to 258,332 shares, valued at $6.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 23,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 943,385 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $622,550 activity. $173,524 worth of stock was bought by DELANEY PETER B on Tuesday, July 30. BEST RHYS J had bought 7,500 shares worth $122,303.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold COG shares while 153 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 404.36 million shares or 3.88% less from 420.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group reported 13,966 shares stake. White Pine Investment invested 1.44% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Vident Inv Advisory holds 20,450 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 69,815 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Investec Asset Management stated it has 0.06% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Cibc Ww Markets invested in 0.06% or 284,798 shares. Weiss Multi reported 600,000 shares. The California-based Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Natl Bank Of The West owns 8,299 shares. Missouri-based Financial Ser has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Fdx Incorporated owns 10,722 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. U S has 8,190 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Regions Finance Corporation has 0% invested in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). 18,153 are held by Hrt Fincl.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,712 shares to 242,728 shares, valued at $10.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.