Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Midatech Pharma Plc and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Midatech Pharma Plc and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Midatech Pharma Plc and Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s potential upside is 252.94% and its average target price is $21.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares. Competitively, 8.3% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc has stronger performance than Unity Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

Midatech Pharma Plc beats Unity Biotechnology Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.