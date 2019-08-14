Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

This is a contrast between Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Personalis Inc. 22 12.30 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Midatech Pharma Plc and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Midatech Pharma Plc and Personalis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.6% of Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Personalis Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc has stronger performance than Personalis Inc.

Summary

Personalis Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Midatech Pharma Plc.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.