Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

This is a contrast between Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Midatech Pharma Plc and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares and 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Midatech Pharma Plc’s share held by insiders are 32.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -21.05% -30.38% 48.92% -56.58% -79.38% 6.45% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc has 6.45% stronger performance while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.74% weaker performance.

Summary

Midatech Pharma Plc beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.