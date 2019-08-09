Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Midatech Pharma Plc and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Midatech Pharma Plc and Chiasma Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Midatech Pharma Plc and Chiasma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Chiasma Inc. has a consensus target price of $12.67, with potential upside of 151.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Midatech Pharma Plc and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 76.5% respectively. About 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc has -0.65% weaker performance while Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Chiasma Inc. beats Midatech Pharma Plc.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.