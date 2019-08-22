Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Comparison side by side

Both Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Midatech Pharma Plc and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Midatech Pharma Plc and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 678.99% and its average price target is $10.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares and 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc was less bearish than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Midatech Pharma Plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.