Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparing side by side

Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 18 54.07 N/A -2.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Midatech Pharma Plc and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Midatech Pharma Plc and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Midatech Pharma Plc and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Midatech Pharma Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Competitively the average target price of Cara Therapeutics Inc. is $25.88, which is potential 6.59% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Midatech Pharma Plc’s share owned by insiders are 32.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -21.05% -30.38% 48.92% -56.58% -79.38% 6.45% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -2.2% -3.76% 11.84% -4.88% 47.79% 43.92%

For the past year Midatech Pharma Plc has weaker performance than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Midatech Pharma Plc.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.