Midatech Pharma Plc (MTP) and Achaogen Inc. (:) Comparison side by side

Midatech Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:MTP) and Achaogen Inc. (:) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midatech Pharma Plc 2 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Midatech Pharma Plc and Achaogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Midatech Pharma Plc and Achaogen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midatech Pharma Plc 0.00% 0% 0% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 46.66% of Achaogen Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 32.1% of Midatech Pharma Plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.69% of Achaogen Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Midatech Pharma Plc -5.52% 9.23% -23.76% 28.33% -74.97% -0.65% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Midatech Pharma Plc beats on 2 of the 3 factors Achaogen Inc.

Midatech Pharma PLC, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology and other therapeutic products in the United Kingdom, Turkey, other European countries, and the United States. It offers Oravig, an orally dissolving buccal tablet for oral thrush and oropharyngeal candidiasis in adults; Gelclair, an oral rinse gel for the management and relief of pain arising from oral lesions of various etiologies; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film for moderately emetogenic chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, radiotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and post-operative nausea and vomiting; and Soltamox, an oral liquid solution of tamoxifen citrate for the prevention of breast cancer. The company also engages in the marketing of Ferralet 90, a prescription iron supplement for the treatment of anemias that are responsive to oral iron therapy; and Aquoral, an artificial saliva spray to provide relief from chemotherapy/radiation therapy. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of various product candidates in the areas of oncology and neuroscience, including ophthalmology; and immunotherapy. Midatech Pharma PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.