Midas Management Upped By $2.28 Million Its Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Holding; ROUND ONE SAKAI CITY OSAKA PREFECTU (RNDOF) Shorts Down By 27.89%

ROUND ONE CORP SAKAI CITY OSAKA PREFECTU (OTCMKTS:RNDOF) had a decrease of 27.89% in short interest. RNDOF’s SI was 324,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 27.89% from 450,400 shares previously. It closed at $10.1 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Midas Management Corp increased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) stake by 171.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Midas Management Corp acquired 60,000 shares as Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI)’s stock rose 75.80%. The Midas Management Corp holds 95,000 shares with $3.66M value, up from 35,000 last quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. now has $5.24 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $57.31. About 873,415 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 08/04/2018 – Common Dreams: Sinclair Broadcasting Airs Allied Progress Ad – Between Attacks on the Group; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Anticipates Closing to Occur Near the End of the 2Q/beginning of the 3Q of 2018; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Made Dozens of Local News Anchors Recite the Same Script; 18/04/2018 – DOJ IS SAID TO BE DAYS AWAY FROM APPROVING TRIBUNE-SINCLAIR:NYP; 17/05/2018 – Media Matters: Sinclair is gearing up to compete with Fox — by being even worse than Fox; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST SEEKING U.S. APPROVAL TO BUY TRIBUNE MEDIA; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP SAYS DEAL WITH SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP TO PURCHASE NINE TELEVISION STATIONS IN 7 MARKETS FOR $441.7 MLN IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – Sinclair Research Appoints Mark Lane as Director of Business Development

Among 3 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Benchmark. Guggenheim maintained the shares of SBGI in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 0.04% stake. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 1.39M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Moreover, Renaissance Techs Limited Company has 0.11% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Quantbot Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 0.07% or 245,566 shares. 82,547 were accumulated by Invesco. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 530,068 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Howe And Rusling Inc invested in 0.01% or 1,000 shares. Penn Cap Mngmt has 300,526 shares. Moreover, Loomis Sayles LP has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 74,532 shares. Raging Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.32M shares stake. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 581,463 shares.

