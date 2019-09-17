Midas Management Upped Amgen (AMGN) Position By $469,200; Eaton Vance Management Has Cut Baxter Intl (BAX) Stake

Eaton Vance Management decreased Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) stake by 8.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eaton Vance Management sold 198,171 shares as Baxter Intl Inc (BAX)’s stock rose 11.29%. The Eaton Vance Management holds 2.05 million shares with $166.81 million value, down from 2.25M last quarter. Baxter Intl Inc now has $44.38B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.92. About 1.75 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – Baxter International 1Q Net $389M; 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 19/03/2018 – Mallinckrodt Completes Sale of RECOTHROM(R) and PREVELEAK(R) to Baxter; 02/05/2018 – Baxter and the Intl Society of Nephrology Announce a Collaboration to Address Growing Prevalence of Kidney Disease; 30/05/2018 – Baxter Supported Nine New Abstract Presentations at the 55th ERA-EDTA Congress That Further Demonstrate Value of HDx Therapy Enabled by THERANOVA; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK TO 7 TO 8 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: NO PLANS TO RELOCATE PLANTS FROM PUERTO RICO; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 21/05/2018 – Baxter Highlights Business Strategies and Innovation at 2018 Investor Conference; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance

Midas Management Corp increased Amgen Inc. (AMGN) stake by 17.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Midas Management Corp acquired 2,550 shares as Amgen Inc. (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Midas Management Corp holds 17,000 shares with $3.13 million value, up from 14,450 last quarter. Amgen Inc. now has $116.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $194.08. About 1.51 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87 million for 25.87 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Eaton Vance Management increased Charter Communications Inc N stake by 1,369 shares to 27,177 valued at $10.74 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Stock Yds Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) stake by 33,918 shares and now owns 355,821 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold BAX shares while 304 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 413.22 million shares or 1.02% less from 417.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Baxter International has $9500 highest and $75 lowest target. $87.75’s average target is 0.95% above currents $86.92 stock price. Baxter International had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight”. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20.

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $215.50’s average target is 11.04% above currents $194.08 stock price. Amgen had 13 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, August 29 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $23000 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by Mizuho. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) earned “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Monday, August 19.