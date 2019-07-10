Midas Management Trimmed Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) by $1.23 Million as Stock Value Declined; Wallington Asset Management Has Upped Its Position in Tjx Companies (TJX) by $365,170 as Stock Rose

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $483.33 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 33,086 shares traded or 88.72% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (TJX) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 262,424 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96 million, up from 255,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.79. About 4.48M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Raises Quarter Dividend to 39c; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q EPS $1.13; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 738,477 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 12,123 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cibc World stated it has 165,518 shares. The Minnesota-based Palisade Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.82% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 971,415 were reported by Toronto Dominion Bancorporation. Advisors Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 330,871 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Ruggie Capital Gp owns 10 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru Co owns 354,154 shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 135,578 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com holds 0.11% or 44,236 shares. Kistler has 0.05% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 2,490 shares. Moody National Bank Division has invested 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Nuwave Invest Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 133 shares. Twin Cap Management Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,816 shares. Rockland Comm has 0.03% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group holds 0% or 161,359 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 1,509 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Johnson Inv Counsel, Ohio-based fund reported 5,513 shares. Moreover, Camarda Fin Advisors Llc has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Midas Mgmt Corp reported 5,392 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Sei Invests owns 1,245 shares. Blackrock has 253,251 shares. Punch And Inv Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 13,600 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). State Street Corporation has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Davenport & Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,415 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 4,888 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny invested in 9,839 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 682 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 8,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp. Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).