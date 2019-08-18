Midas Management Trimmed Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) by $1.23 Million; As Pwr (PWR) Stock Declined, Ack Asset Management Upped Its Position by $9.28 Billion

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pwr (PWR) by 63.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 290,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 745,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83B, up from 455,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pwr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 1.09 million shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $9.95 BLN TO $10.55 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 09/03/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Feb Rev NT$64.29B; 09/03/2018 QUANTA COMPUTER 2382.TW SAYS FEB SALES DOWN 13.3 PCT Y/Y; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $443.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.09. About 37,156 shares traded or 94.36% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Infrastructure Stocks to Watch in March – Nasdaq” on March 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Quanta Services (PWR) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Quanta Services Inc (PWR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Quanta Services (PWR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Quanta Services Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 20, 2019.

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $361.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vrrm by 830,436 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $7.36B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ens (NYSE:ENS) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Trns (NASDAQ:TRNS).

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tracking Charles Akre’s Akre Capital Management Portfolio – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea Warren Buffett Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/2/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Diamond Hill names new CEO – Columbus Business First” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Diamond Hill Investment Group Weathers Market Headwinds – The Motley Fool” published on May 04, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,500 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Epoch Invest Prtn accumulated 67,360 shares. Punch And Assoc Investment Management Inc reported 13,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 2,012 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Robotti Robert invested in 5,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Barr E S And accumulated 1.21% or 83,542 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 4,997 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 200 shares. Moreover, Midas Management Corp has 0.32% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Moreover, Legal And General Pcl has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Akre Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 56,694 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corporation invested in 44,713 shares or 0% of the stock. American Group Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).