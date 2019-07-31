Midas Management Trimmed Its Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Position as Stock Price Declined; As Bank New York Mellon (BK) Market Value Declined, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Lowered Position

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $481.27 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 20,290 shares traded or 9.44% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (BK) by 78.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 211,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,370 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 268,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $47.04. About 4.22M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 18.83% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 27/03/2018 – 47JE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – 93LX: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/03/2018 – BNY MELLON WEALTH NAMES SHERYL LINCK AS A SR WEALTH DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – 10SQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/04/2018 – 34PH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/05/2018 – 19SM: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/04/2018 – Fitch: BNY Mellon’s 1Q18 Results Benefit from Higher Interest Rates and Stronger Equity Markets; 18/04/2018 – 51UO: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/03/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 01/05/2018 – 96XJ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK) by 17,300 shares to 42,800 shares, valued at $2.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,071 shares to 20,596 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,636 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. BK’s profit will be $942.67 million for 11.76 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

