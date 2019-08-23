Midas Management Stake in Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Has Boosted by $400,000 as Market Value Rose; As News New (NWS) Market Value Rose, Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Upped Its Position

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.82% . The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Citizens Financial Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.77. About 2.92 million shares traded. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 7.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 21/03/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Raises Prime Rate to 4.75%; 30/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC CFG.N : BAIRD RAISES RATING TO OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Announces Redemption of Subordinated Notes; 05/03/2018 Citizens Commercial Real Estate Team Announces Referral Agreement with PGIM Real Estate Finance; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Unit Citizens Bank N.A. Will Purchase Assets for $511M in Cash; 26/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Citizens Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 18/04/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Inc expected to post earnings of 76 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL HAS NO IMPACT ON EXECUTION OF CITIZENS’ PLANNED SHARE REPURCHASES UNDER 2017 CAPITAL PLAN

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in News Corp New (NWS) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 1.53 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.20% . The institutional investor held 5.49 million shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.58 million, up from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 352,134 shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS) has declined 11.16% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.16% the S&P500.

