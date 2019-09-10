Midas Management Stake in At&T (T) Lifted by $325,500 as Stock Price Rose; As National Bk Hldgs (NBHC) Share Value Declined, Holder D-E Shaw & Company Has Cut Holding

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NBHC) by 52.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 21,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The hedge fund held 19,320 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643,000, down from 40,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in National Bk Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 86,530 shares traded. National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) has declined 8.80% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NBHC News: 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces 56% Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement of Brian Lilly and Appointment of Aldis Birkans as Chief Financial Offi; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.8% of National Bank Holdings; 26/04/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 35C; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 3 855 CENTS; 27/03/2018 – CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LTD – DIRECTORS DECLARED A FINAL GROSS DIVIDEND OF 945 CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE ON 26 MARCH 2018,; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS NAMES SVP BIRKANS TO BECOME CFO; 02/05/2018 – National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Retirement Of Brian Lilly And Appointment Of Aldis Birkans As Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CFO LILLY TO RETIRE MARCH 2019; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: NBHC 1Q EPS 27C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 35C

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 82,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, up from 72,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $265.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 23.30 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/03/2018 – AT&T Says Dish Chairman Ergen’s Views Undercut Deal Opposition; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 27/03/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches Public-Safety Core, FirstNet Subscribers to Transition by May; 08/03/2018 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 13/03/2018 – AT&T Wins Right to Present ‘No Blackout’ Offer at Merger Trial; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 11/05/2018 – Alert: AT&T’s chief said it had made a “big mistake” by; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “American Eagle Isn’t Promising Much – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ford: Don’t Fear The Future – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.57% stake. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Incorporated reported 32,752 shares. Cna Financial Corporation invested in 0.31% or 46,014 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company stated it has 119,416 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 13,989 shares. 471,013 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department holds 1.2% or 375,342 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability holds 8.94M shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Sigma Counselors invested in 70,083 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Macroview Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 160 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.34M shares. Petrus Tru Lta invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). St Germain D J accumulated 100,616 shares. Essex Fin holds 1.43% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 151,129 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma stated it has 92,969 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Date for 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About About Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “NBHC seeks $100M stock repurchase through modified Dutch auction – Kansas City – Kansas City Business Journal” on July 06, 2015. More interesting news about National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “15 Colorado bank branches change hands in pair of deals – Denver Business Journal” published on June 26, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amerant Bancorp leads financial gainers, eHealth and Qiwi among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. NBHC’s profit will be $19.29 million for 14.58 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by National Bank Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.69% negative EPS growth.