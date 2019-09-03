Midas Management Raised Its Altria Group (MO) Stake by $313,500; Market Valuation Declined; First Manhattan Company Position in Capital Sr Living (CSU) Trimmed by $668,625

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 43,250 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, up from 37,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $44.01. About 5.16M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

First Manhattan Company decreased its stake in Capital Sr Living (CSU) by 13.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Manhattan Company sold 222,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.19% . The hedge fund held 1.39 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54 million, down from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Manhattan Company who had been investing in Capital Sr Living for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.80M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.33% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $4.18. About 134,134 shares traded. Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) has declined 45.17% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CSU News: 01/05/2018 – Capital Senior 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q REV. $114.6M, EST. $118.3M; 21/03/2018 Bringing Generations Together Through Music; 09/05/2018 – Capital Senior Living at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – CAPITAL SENIOR LIVING 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C

Since March 7, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $7.33 million activity. 353,921 Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) shares with value of $1.65 million were bought by Levinson Sam. The insider HERMAN KIMBERLY bought $39,541. 2,200 Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) shares with value of $9,958 were bought by BRICKMAN DAVID R. The insider Levin Ross B bought $26,212. Falke Jeremy bought $484 worth of stock or 100 shares. On Tuesday, March 12 Hornbake E. Rodney bought $50,128 worth of Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) or 10,400 shares.

Analysts await Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Capital Senior Living Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% negative EPS growth.

First Manhattan Company, which manages about $20.51B and $17.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Bank Williams (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 28,419 shares to 68,207 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 1.21 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Orion Eng Carbns S.A (NYSE:OEC).

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

