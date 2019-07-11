Midas Management Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Has Trimmed by $1.23 Million; As Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose, Shareholder Yacktman Asset Management LP Trimmed Stake

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 4.24 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 9.47 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $508.42M, down from 13.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.15. About 15.80 million shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Oracle Elevator Announces New Technology Center; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise; 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 03/05/2018 – Oracle Power 2017 Loss Widens as Pakistan Power Project Continues; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $492.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $140.79. About 21,583 shares traded or 21.14% up from the average. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam has 2.50 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Thomasville Bank & Trust reported 0.2% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Arga Invest Ltd Partnership reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Jensen Inv Inc stated it has 4.79% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). New York-based Jennison Assocs Lc has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gam Ag accumulated 94,965 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 0.49% or 3.43M shares. Stellar Ltd Liability stated it has 52,767 shares. Carroll Finance Associate stated it has 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 1,590 were reported by Edge Wealth Mngmt Llc. One Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 4,213 shares. Heritage Invsts Mgmt reported 11,180 shares. Axa reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Wasatch Advisors has 0.05% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 91,100 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 151,167 shares.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Oracle, Eldorado Gold, and Tilray Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sell Oracle Into Earnings – Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle Is A Marketing Company – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The New Oracle Looks Like the Old IBM – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Oracle Shares Popped 12% in June – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 174,954 shares to 2.61M shares, valued at $171.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 21.18 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Diamond Hill Appoints Heather E. Brilliant President and Chief Executive Officer – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Diamond Hill Investment Group Declares $7 Special Dividend – The Motley Fool” published on October 29, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. Reports Results For First Quarter 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 8,656 shares. Geode Ltd Liability Com accumulated 45,110 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 9,839 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 4,888 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Falcon Point Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,887 shares. Akre Cap Limited Liability Com owns 56,694 shares. 5,000 were reported by Robotti Robert. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 5,921 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.65% or 37,000 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors stated it has 49 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Sei Invs holds 0% or 1,245 shares. Int Grp Inc reported 2,082 shares. 4,949 were accumulated by Amica Retiree Trust.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $418,040 activity.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 8,500 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE:WFC) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG).