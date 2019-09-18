Midas Management Maintains Stake in Robert Half International (RHI); Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) Has Cut by $768,165

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 9,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 225,243 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.88M, down from 234,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.96. About 4.34 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 11/05/2018 – Starbucks changes bathroom policy following racial firestorm; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 15/05/2018 – Hive Launches Industry-First Predictive Analytics to Eliminate Stressful, Reactive Work; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks Coffee (SBUX) on Watch Amid Chatter; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Hidden cam found in Starbucks bathroom for second time; 14/03/2018 – Yonhap News Agency: Starbucks posts record operating profit in Korea in 2017; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 02/05/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks reach settlement with city for symbolic $1 each and promise from; 30/05/2018 – Starbucks Faces Long Road in Racism Fight After Massive Training

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 54,500 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, up from 46,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.5. About 821,301 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 12/03/2018 – Data Analytics Is a Game Changer, But Internal Audit Groups Are Lagging, According to New Study by Protiviti

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,462 shares to 64,670 shares, valued at $13.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 4,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: SBUX, ATVI, KR – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Boeing, Starbucks, 3M, Deere and Dollar General – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks (SBUX) Highly Caffeinated Earnings After The Bell – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Trims 2020 Earnings Forecast, Long-term View Intact – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Robert Half Fell on Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Robert Half International Sends Mixed Signals – Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why Robert Half (RHI) Is a Great Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

