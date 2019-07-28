Midas Management Lifted Stake in Packaging Corp. Of America (PKG) by $514,800; Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Shareholder Endurance Wealth Management Has Lowered Position

Endurance Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 4.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,829 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33 million, down from 127,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.63M shares traded or 12.48% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FY2018 FIRMWIDE EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE TO BE ABOUT 20%; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now; 14/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Top JP Morgan retail analyst Matt Boss reveals his playbook for the China ‘wildcard’; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. DISCLOSES A 5.30 PCT STAKE IN PRAIRIE MINING LTD – FILING; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Packaging Corp. Of America (PKG) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,200 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Packaging Corp. Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $102.01. About 808,085 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts Service Incorporated has 3,499 shares. Axa reported 230,146 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 291,743 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldg has 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Franklin Res reported 400,629 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bancorp Of Mellon invested in 1.60 million shares. Arrow accumulated 0.01% or 625 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Asset Mngmt One holds 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 48,255 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 18,385 shares. First Manhattan, a New York-based fund reported 150 shares. Nordea Mgmt holds 0.01% or 31,247 shares. Meritage Port Mngmt owns 21,863 shares. Synovus Fincl reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) CEO Mark Kowlzan on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31M and $610.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc Com (NYSE:ECL) by 1,765 shares to 20,760 shares, valued at $3.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp Com (NYSE:CVS) by 17,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,728 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc Com (NYSE:JEC).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, February 5. 13,341 shares were sold by Beer Lori A, worth $1.40M on Tuesday, January 29. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L. Friedman Stacey also sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. $1.22M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Petno Douglas B.