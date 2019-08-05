Midas Management Lifted Prudential Financial (PRU) Stake by $318,500; As Groupon (GRPN) Stock Value Declined, First Trust Advisors LP Increased Its Holding by $2.08 Million

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Groupon Inc (GRPN) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 694,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The institutional investor held 21.07 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.79 million, up from 20.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Groupon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.12. About 4.92M shares traded or 12.11% up from the average. Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) has declined 34.51% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical GRPN News: 10/05/2018 – GROUPON INC GRPN.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.75 FROM $5.50; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Groupon; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON 1Q REV. $626.5M, EST. $603.9M; 09/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS MAY EXPLORE NEW CATEGORIES FOR GROUPON+; 05/04/2018 – Groupon Partnering With Universal Orlando Resort to Offer Multiday Ticketing Packages for Universal Orlando’s Theme Parks; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 01/05/2018 – GROUPON GROUPON BUYS CLOUD SAVINGS CO; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 03/05/2018 – GROUPON INKS PARTNERSHIP WITH LOCAL CLASSES LEADER COURSEHORSE; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Backlash grows against Groupon for racial slur on website

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (PRU) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The institutional investor held 36,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, up from 32,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $88.56. About 4.28 million shares traded or 129.85% up from the average. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 22/03/2018 – Hispanicize Event Announces Winners of the Prudential 2018 Positive Impact Awards; 30/04/2018 – Two Oklahoma youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 14/05/2018 – Prudential Financial, Inc., Ballmer family, and Kresge Foundation invest in largest U.S. pay-for-success fund to date; 30/04/2018 – Two North Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-Prudential’s PGIM names Ken Poliziani chief marketing officer; 19/03/2018 – PGIM Real Estate Finance and NYSTRS provide $1.1 billion loan for nationwide industrial portfolio; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 30/04/2018 – Two Nebraska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 20/03/2018 – Millennials are slowly finding their economic footing but uncertain of future progress, Prudential study finds; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGIM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold GRPN shares while 52 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 346.75 million shares or 0.30% less from 347.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Management has 20,092 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd stated it has 13,683 shares. Moody Bancshares Tru Division invested in 1,274 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 23,588 shares. Par stated it has 54.65M shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 298,846 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sessa Capital Im Lp holds 1.54% or 3.11M shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). The New York-based Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN). D E Shaw reported 4.01 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 24,065 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) accumulated 500,000 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 56,012 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot has 0% invested in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) for 11,000 shares.

More notable recent Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Groupon Stock Lost 12% in September – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Groupon Is On Sale With Or Without An Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Forgotten Tech Stocks Worth Remembering – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can Solid Product Portfolio Aid Baidu’s (BIDU) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Groupon -14% after profit shortfall in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (NYSE:GTY) by 22,089 shares to 18,159 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaukos Corp by 23,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,275 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & has invested 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Alps Inc holds 0.27% or 412,317 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Van Eck Assocs Corp has 0% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 6,736 shares. Greenleaf has invested 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Hexavest holds 0% or 3,261 shares. Whittier reported 94,048 shares. 16,527 were reported by Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability Co. Finemark Financial Bank And Tru has invested 0.21% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Jnba Financial Advsr holds 0% or 62 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has 20,231 shares. 191 are held by Tortoise Mngmt Llc. Bangor Financial Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). St Johns Inv Mngmt Ltd has 0.24% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 3,389 shares. 383,200 were reported by Pggm Invs. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability reported 5.53M shares.