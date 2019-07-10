Midas Management Lifted Discover Financial Services (DFS) Position By $969,150; Kamunting Street Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Position

Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp decreased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 53.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp sold 43,529 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 1.80%. The Kamunting Street Capital Management Lp holds 37,474 shares with $4.47 million value, down from 81,003 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $14.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $133.73. About 1.62M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 34.64% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 30/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN:CONCERNED MGMT SUGGESTED SELLING WYNN BOSTON HARBOR; 08/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts Forcibly Redeemed $2.8 Billion Stake at a Discount; 07/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Wynn Macau Ltd; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 30/04/2018 – Wynn Las Vegas Receives Seven Exemplary Distinctions By The Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association; 16/03/2018 – Casino mogul Steve Wynn may sell his stake in Wynn Resorts; 04/05/2018 – WYNN RESORTS COMMENTS ON GLASS LEWIS REPORT; 24/04/2018 – WYNN RESORTS CEO SAYS `HIGHTENED RHETORIC’ IN BOSTON A RISK; 19/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Wynn Resorts, Limited Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Dea; 17/04/2018 – Elaine Wynn Seeks to Overhaul Wynn Resorts Board

Midas Management Corp increased Discover Financial Services (DFS) stake by 62.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Midas Management Corp acquired 13,650 shares as Discover Financial Services (DFS)'s stock rose 10.05%. The Midas Management Corp holds 35,650 shares with $2.54 million value, up from 22,000 last quarter. Discover Financial Services now has $26.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $80.52. About 1.31 million shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DFS shares while 260 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 267.80 million shares or 3.66% less from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 40 shares. Blair William Communications Il has 0.02% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) for 55,609 shares. Lau Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 26,714 shares. Moreover, Fred Alger Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). 6,200 are held by Camelot Portfolios Limited Company. Court Place Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Citigroup invested in 840,736 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Gemmer Asset Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). Oppenheimer & owns 40,678 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management stated it has 1.82M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement stated it has 825,957 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd, a Guernsey-based fund reported 13,215 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 185 shares. Webster Financial Bank N A accumulated 1,253 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is Discover Financial Services (DFS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 14, 2019, Investorplace.com published: "3 Pros and 3 Cons of Visa Stock – Investorplace.com" on July 09, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Discover Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Friday, April 26. JMP Securities maintained the shares of DFS in report on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Outperform” rating. The stock of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 3 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8 with “Hold”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 45 investors sold WYNN shares while 125 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 79.45 million shares or 3.75% more from 76.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conning reported 0.01% stake. Fil Ltd holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 2,573 shares. 56,560 are held by Bridgecreek Ltd. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 9,568 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Lc owns 0.18% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 25,709 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 173,624 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc has 67 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 169,823 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 5,420 shares. 125,842 were accumulated by State Teachers Retirement System. Barclays Plc invested in 624,981 shares. Lakeview Prns Ltd Liability Corp, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,200 shares. Allstate reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). 443,598 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P.

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: PII, WYNN, HELE – Nasdaq" on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Why Shares of Wynn Resorts Popped 15.5% in June – Nasdaq" published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Wynn Resorts News: Why WYNN Stock Is Surging Today – Nasdaq" on July 01, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.35 million activity. MADDOX MATT sold $2.35 million worth of stock or 18,900 shares.

Analysts await Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 1.96% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.53 per share. WYNN’s profit will be $161.50M for 22.29 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by Wynn Resorts, Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.83% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Wynn Resorts had 13 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, March 20. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Jefferies upgraded Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) on Monday, April 8 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 9.