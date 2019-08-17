Midas Management Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS); Ithaka Group Trimmed Illumina (ILMN) Holding as Shares Declined

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 2,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 67,957 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, down from 69,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $286.17. About 863,337 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 02/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 62.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 13,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.65% . The institutional investor held 35,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.58M shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 16/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Delinquency Rate 2.3% as of March 31; 11/05/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Lok Ranjan to continue on board of ICICI Bank: DFS Secy; 08/05/2018 – Discover Introduces First Fee Forgiveness — a Program That Automatically Waives One Fee Per Year; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Average Loans $66.0B as of Feb 28; 26/04/2018 – DISCOVER 1Q CREDIT CARD LOANS GREW 10% TO $65.6B; 24/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS SUPERINTENDENT VULLO ISSUES UPDATED DISASTER RESPONSE AND RECOVERY PLAN REQUIREMENTS FOR INSURERS; 06/03/2018 Sportito Becomes First DFS Provider to Launch Chatbot; 22/05/2018 – DFS Furniture COO Tim Stacey to Replace Retiring CEO Ian Filby; 09/04/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS REMINDS REGULATED ENTITIES OF ANTI-TERRORISM TRANSACTION MONITORING REGULATION CERTIFICATION DEADLINE; 17/05/2018 – Discover Financial Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally

More notable recent Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "UPDATE: Viking Global's 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com" on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Illumina: The Sequencing King Is Now On Sale – Seeking Alpha" published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: ILMN, FLS, APA – Nasdaq" on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Illumina (ILMN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Bull of the Day: Illumina (ILMN) – Nasdaq" with publication date: May 28, 2019.

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq" on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Do Institutions Own Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 11, 2019, Wsj.com published: "Regulators Approve Bitcoin Venture Backed by NYSE Owner – The Wall Street Journal" on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha" published on July 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: July 30, 2019.