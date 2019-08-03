Midas Management Increases Holding in Acuity Brands (AYI); Montecito Bank & Trust Has Cut Holding in Us Bancorp (USB) by $446,880

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) by 62.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 10,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 27,600 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 17,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $130.76. About 286,393 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 02/04/2018 – Acuity Brands Inc expected to post earnings of $2.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – SOME SHORT, LONG-TERM FUNDAMENTAL DRIVERS OF MARKETS THAT CO SERVES REMAIN POSITIVE, LIKE DEMAND FOR ATRIUS-BASED LIGHTING SOLUTIONS; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $2.09; 09/05/2018 – Acuity Modernizes Customer Communications Management with OpenText Exstream and ValueMomentum; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Adj EPS $1.89

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 67.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montecito Bank & Trust sold 9,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 4,528 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $219,000, down from 13,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $55.43. About 6.87M shares traded or 29.03% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Inv Mgmt invested in 14,171 shares. Utah Retirement reported 7,527 shares. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 532,549 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc holds 1,098 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 39,249 shares. 47,371 are owned by Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company. Twin Tree Mngmt LP owns 5,487 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Westpac Bk owns 2,689 shares. Proshare Ltd Llc reported 3,496 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 33 shares. Great Lakes Advsrs invested in 162,337 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc reported 9,616 shares. Daiwa Group reported 1,500 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.11% or 65,620 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Utd Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). First Eagle Inv Limited Company has 1.54% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 11.83M shares. 11,050 are held by Sky Inv Limited. Cullen Frost Bankers has 27,725 shares. Argent Trust holds 65,503 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.2% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 352,314 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Management holds 395,283 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt Com invested 0.21% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 6,655 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has 0.08% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Hl Financial Service accumulated 2.78M shares. Blume Cap Incorporated has 1,102 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0.1% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 2.98 million shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability owns 202,562 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 0.1% or 15,628 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76B for 12.48 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.