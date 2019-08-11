Midas Management Increased Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position; Redwood Capital Management Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Holding By $6.75 Million

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 250,000 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock rose 1.39%. The Redwood Capital Management Llc holds 250,000 shares with $6.90M value, down from 500,000 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $263.70B valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.33. About 52.60 million shares traded or 6.26% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts; 16/03/2018 – REG-Bank of America Corp Doc re. Filing of a Form 8-K; 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IPOs Drop 16% in 2018, BofA Leads, AXA SA Biggest; 03/05/2018 – BAYER COVESTRO SHARE SALE BOOKS COVERED, TO CLOSE TODAY: BAML; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16th; 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Midas Management Corp increased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) stake by 171.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Midas Management Corp acquired 60,000 shares as Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI)'s stock rose 10.71%. The Midas Management Corp holds 95,000 shares with $3.66M value, up from 35,000 last quarter. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. now has $4.13B valuation. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 793,698 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.26 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor holds 165,522 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Advisory Ser holds 0.12% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 22,639 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 0.71% or 660.28 million shares. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id invested in 11,440 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 3,733 were reported by Moneta Inv Limited Liability Company. Provise Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 81,108 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Com holds 51,201 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Inr Advisory Service Ltd Liability Corporation holds 53 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 55.44M shares or 0.61% of the stock. Hedeker Wealth Lc reported 3.29% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Vestor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 477,438 shares or 2.41% of all its holdings. Sequoia Fincl Advsr Lc holds 0.1% or 45,491 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp invested in 5,900 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gabelli & Investment Advisers, a New York-based fund reported 115,229 shares. Horrell Cap Management invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Among 6 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Bank of America had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was upgraded by Wood on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, June 18. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $3700 target. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan.

Among 3 analysts covering Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sinclair Broadcast Group has $4600 highest and $3800 lowest target. $43’s average target is -4.91% below currents $45.22 stock price. Sinclair Broadcast Group had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Benchmark.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 8,333 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Incorporated owns 31,571 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) invested in 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 937,637 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity accumulated 36,355 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The California-based Whittier Trust Communication has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 5,800 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 5,200 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 47,848 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 49,601 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% or 78,936 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Dupont Capital invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.07% or 245,566 shares.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity. 395,000 shares valued at $21.76M were bought by SMITH DAVID D on Wednesday, July 10.