Midas Management Increased Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Position; As Paccar (PCAR) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Decreased Its Holding by $360,060

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) by 171.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 869,458 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 14/03/2018 – Rep. Huffman: Huffman proposal closes loophole that allows Sinclair station buys; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Info About Agreements to Sell TV Stations Related to Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 04/04/2018 – SEN. DURBIN QUESTIONS SINCLAIR DICTATING CONTENT TO LOCAL UNITS; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Anticipates Closing to Occur Near the End of the 2Q/beginning of the 3Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: Sean Compton Talking With Sinclair And Fox; 25/04/2018 – Fox will buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 24/04/2018 – STANDARD MEDIA GROUP LLC BUYS 9 TV STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SEES 2018 MEDIA EXPENSES, INCLUDING TRADE EXPENSE, ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,815 MLN TO $1,818 MLN; 21/05/2018 – FCC SAYS NO DECISION EXPECTED BEFORE JULY 12 ON SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 06/04/2018 – GAIAN SOLUTIONS, ONE MEDIA 3.0,, SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (PCAR) by 21.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 5,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 19,817 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 25,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Paccar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.53. About 1.44M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 11.72% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms A1 Long-term Rating Of Paccar’s Supported Subsidiaries; Outlook Is Stable; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Cash Generated From Operations $528.5M; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Rev $5.65B

Analysts await PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.55 per share. PCAR’s profit will be $571.39M for 9.47 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by PACCAR Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.30% negative EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 122,768 shares to 379,698 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 39,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Coupa Software Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PCAR shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions invested 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Sg Americas reported 8,235 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 8,245 were accumulated by Zevenbergen Investments Ltd Liability Corporation. Glenmede Trust Na owns 73,818 shares. First Allied Advisory Services reported 7,459 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0% of its portfolio in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 23,089 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs invested in 0% or 152 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.14% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). The Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has 576 shares. The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.46% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Covington Cap Mngmt stated it has 7,185 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 3,060 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancshares & has invested 0.01% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Inv Management Gp invested in 0.01% or 81,450 shares. Pdt Prns Limited Liability Co reported 135,068 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 69,136 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Co has 0.14% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 62,200 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 1 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 6.80M shares. Proshare Advsr Lc invested in 7,691 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De holds 454,281 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 9,220 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) or 131,572 shares. The Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.07% or 245,566 shares. Regions Corp invested in 0% or 9,279 shares. Century Cos holds 24,147 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Com stated it has 12,867 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

