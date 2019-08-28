Midas Management Increased Its Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Holding by $384,000 as Share Value Rose; Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) Holder Van Den Berg Management I Lifted Holding

Van Den Berg Management I Inc increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 812.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Den Berg Management I Inc bought 283,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The institutional investor held 318,237 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.88M, up from 34,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.37. About 45,305 shares traded. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – COMBINED CO WILL CONTINUE TO BE LED BY ALTRA’S CURRENT CHAIRMAN AND CEO CARL CHRISTENSON, CHRISTIAN STORCH TO REMAIN CFO; 06/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Corp. to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.36 TO $2.49; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $910 MLN TO $930 MLN; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE, ALTRA SAY EXPECT PRICE INCREASES TO OFFSET POTENTIALLY HIGHER INPUT COSTS OF STEEL AND ALUMINUM – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra(R), an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand, From ICON Health & Fitness; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – COMBINED COMPANY IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE CUMULATIVE FIVE-YEAR FREE CASH FLOWS IN EXCESS OF $1 BLN; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD WITH ADDITION OF ONE BOARD MEMBER DESIGNATED BY FORTIVE; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – UPON COMPLETION DEAL, CO INTENDS TO PRIORITIZE DEBT PAY DOWN WHILE MAINTAINING CURRENT DIVIDEND POLICY; 27/04/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP AIMC.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.41, REV VIEW $916.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, up from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $45.17. About 3.94M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo selling East Bay land zoned for hundreds of apartments; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 14/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING OC.N : WELLS FARGO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM – TRADER; 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and LISC Join Forces to Fuel Economic Opportunity; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CFO says sales practices review ‘virtually complete’; 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO SAYS ALL 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DES MOINES, IOWA; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo warns of income hit from lower fees

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15 million and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Berkshire Hathaway Incorporated owns 409.80 million shares for 9.93% of their portfolio. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 0.16% or 106,420 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Lc invested in 0.19% or 367,335 shares. American Century holds 0.46% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 9.30M shares. Pacific Global Invest owns 0.14% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 12,669 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Moreover, Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.12% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pzena Limited Liability Company holds 1.98% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7.52M shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 30,813 shares. Avenir has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Quantum Cap reported 0.55% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 4.10M shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Victory reported 895,084 shares stake. Creative Planning invested in 513,107 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 59,905 shares or 0.54% of the stock.

Van Den Berg Management I Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $727.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 2,660 shares to 165,054 shares, valued at $24.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 19,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 949,922 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

