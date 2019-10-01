Midas Management Increased Amgen (AMGN) Position; Mueller Water Products (MWA) Shorts Raised By 21.21%

Midas Management Corp increased Amgen Inc. (AMGN) stake by 17.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Midas Management Corp acquired 2,550 shares as Amgen Inc. (AMGN)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Midas Management Corp holds 17,000 shares with $3.13 million value, up from 14,450 last quarter. Amgen Inc. now has $116.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $193.51. About 2.00 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: FDA Accelerated Approval Based on Data From Phase 2 Study; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE OPINION TO ADD RESULTS TO KYPROLIS LABEL; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 29/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES SUBMITTED DAY 181 RESPONSES ON NEULASTA

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) had an increase of 21.21% in short interest. MWA’s SI was 3.00 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 21.21% from 2.47 million shares previously. With 1.05 million avg volume, 3 days are for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)’s short sellers to cover MWA’s short positions. The SI to Mueller Water Products’s float is 1.93%. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About 596,759 shares traded. Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has declined 15.53% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.4% Position in Mueller Water; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS SEES YR NET SALES RISING 7%-9%; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Mueller Water May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down; 08/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO TO $12.50 FROM $12; 15/03/2018 Echologics and Bell deliver IoT Smart City solution for water network leak detection in the City of Medicine Hat; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Mueller Water Products To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s says Anvil International, LLC’s $60 million add-on term loan will not impact its credit ratings

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold Mueller Water Products, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 120.54 million shares or 4.19% less from 125.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 200 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech, California-based fund reported 17,820 shares. Whittier stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Northern Trust has invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 96,682 shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Communications Llc owns 42,018 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo And Com Mn owns 786,360 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 31,593 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 67,238 shares. Oppenheimer Incorporated holds 0.01% or 25,673 shares. Teton Advisors Inc invested in 0.13% or 135,000 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada owns 2,200 shares. First Republic Management holds 127,498 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco invested in 0.01% or 2.23 million shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Mueller Water Products, Inc. manufactures and markets services and products for the use in transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Mueller Co., Anvil, and Mueller Technologies. It has a 37.34 P/E ratio. The Mueller Co. segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including iron gate, butterfly, tapping, check, knife, plug, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; small valves, meter bars, and line stopper fittings for use in gas systems; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Among 2 analysts covering MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS (NYSE:MWA), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS has $1100 highest and $800 lowest target. $9.50’s average target is -15.48% below currents $11.24 stock price. MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS had 3 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 10 by Seaport Global. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, June 26 to “Sell”.

Among 10 analysts covering Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Amgen has $24000 highest and $19800 lowest target. $215.50’s average target is 11.36% above currents $193.51 stock price. Amgen had 13 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, August 19 by Mizuho. As per Tuesday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 16. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, August 27 with “Outperform”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of AMGN in report on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan. The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley.

