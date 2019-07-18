Midas Management Increased Altria Group (MO) Holding by $313,500 as Valuation Rose; American Express Co (AXP) Holding Maintained by Central Securities Corp

Central Securities Corp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $127.08. About 1.87 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH AIMIA AND AIR CANADA TO EXTEND AGREEMENT TO REMAIN PAYMENTS CARD PARTNER IN AEROPLAN REWARDS PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Global Comml Services Net $552M

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 14.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,250 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 37,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 3.78M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 35,000 shares to 285,000 shares, valued at $13.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

