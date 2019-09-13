Midas Management Holds Position in Robert Half International (RHI); Hite Hedge Asset Management Has Boosted Cvr Partners LP (UAN) Position by $304,244; Stock Rose

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 54,500 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, up from 46,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 771,925 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 20/04/2018 – Protiviti And Robert Half To Host Webinar On Making Corporate Culture A Competitive Advantage; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvr Partners Lp (UAN) by 3.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc bought 76,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.48% . The hedge fund held 2.26M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.24 million, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvr Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $411.18M market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $3.69. About 30,582 shares traded. CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) has risen 18.13% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.13% the S&P500. Some Historical UAN News: 14/03/2018 CONVIVIALITY CVR FURTHER UPDATE; 29/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: CVR MEDICAL AND CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – CVR Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 04/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR PROPOSED SALE OF; 30/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CVR PARTNERS, LP OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B+’; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prediction of WMH in Migraine Using a BOLD-CVR Map; 05/04/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR APPOINTMENT OF ADMINISTRATORS/NOMAD; 29/05/2018 – CVR MEDICAL, CVR GLOBAL REACH STRATEGIC PACT; 28/03/2018 – CONVIVIALITY CVR UPDATE ON FUNDRAISING; 03/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: TOM J. HARRIS FORMER CFO TIME AT WARNER CABLE AND ASSOCIATED PRESS APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CVR MEDICAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.27% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Sei stated it has 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Moreover, Ftb Advisors has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp holds 2.97% or 578,549 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 78 shares. Kentucky Retirement has 0.03% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 5,517 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 54,572 shares. Cardinal Mgmt holds 24,730 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Co Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Jlb Inc owns 47,037 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Korea Inv invested in 0.06% or 255,100 shares. Johnson Gru owns 2,010 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 2.47 million shares. Cornerstone Advsr owns 481 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Affinity Invest Ltd has 0.81% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Hite Hedge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $778.61 million and $632.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners Lp by 42,435 shares to 515,683 shares, valued at $11.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 658,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,312 shares, and cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.