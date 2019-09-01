Midas Management Holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) Boosted by $1.16 Million as Share Value Declined; Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Cut Its Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (WLK) by 67.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 17,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The institutional investor held 42,800 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Westlake Chemical Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $58.59. About 611,001 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO ALBERT CHAO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 04/04/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Electronic Equipment Upgrades Planned in Queen Anne / Westlake; 17/05/2018 – Westlake Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6.5 Years; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S REVISES OUTLOOK FOR WESTLAKE TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS Baa3; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Rtgs; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 13/03/2018 – Westlake Financial Partners with AUL

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Columbia Sportswear Co (COLM) by 21.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 142,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% . The institutional investor held 516,115 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.77M, down from 658,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Columbia Sportswear Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $93.79. About 259,582 shares traded. Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) has risen 24.20% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.20% the S&P500. Some Historical COLM News: 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.23, REV VIEW $2.62 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – COLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR CO COLM.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 8 TO 10 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Appointment of Snow Burns as Mountain Hardwear Brand Head of Marketing; 10/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Company Announces Intention to Acquire Remaining Interest in China Joint Venture from Swire Resources Limited; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q EPS 64c; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 16/03/2018 Columbia Sportswear and Major League Soccer Announce New Relationship; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice Pres of Global Merchandising; 10/05/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment of Michael Richardson as Vice President of Global Merchandising; 26/04/2018 – Columbia Sportswear Board of Directors Approved a Regular Qtrly Div of 22c/Shr

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 29,672 shares to 281,942 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cra International Inc (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 7,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 85,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Comfort Systems Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX).

Analysts await Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 9.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.41 per share. COLM’s profit will be $102.61M for 15.23 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Columbia Sportswear Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 569.57% EPS growth.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

