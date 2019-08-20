Midas Management Holding in Packaging Corp. Of America (PKG) Raised by $514,800 as Shares Rose; Aptargroup (ATR) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Has Lifted Stake

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup (ATR) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 17,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.89 million, up from 131,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $119.14. About 44,636 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 18.07% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.07% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup Sees 2Q Adj EPS 99c-Adj EPS $1.04; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 02/05/2018 – Aptar Adds Capabilities to Better Serve the Growing Color Cosmetics Market; Acquires Reboul, an Established and Innovative; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q EPS 92c; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Packaging Corp. Of America (PKG) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 29,200 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90M, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Packaging Corp. Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $101.26. About 236,132 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Com has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd invested in 6,496 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). First Corp In has invested 0.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bailard stated it has 25,633 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. The Australia-based Amp Invsts Ltd has invested 0.05% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 17,564 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt holds 129,632 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers Incorporated has invested 1.16% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Wells Fargo And Mn has 2.50M shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Com invested in 0.05% or 4,076 shares. Moreover, Summit Grp Ltd Company has 0.06% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 3,500 shares. Cleararc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 8,777 shares to 5,392 shares, valued at $755,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

