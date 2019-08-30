Midas Management Holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Has Cut as Stock Value Declined; P2 Capital Partners Holds Stake in Maximus (MMS)

P2 Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc bought 125,929 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 1.07 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.13 million, up from 946,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.96. About 212,268 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 18/04/2018 – MAXIMUS Contact Centers in Georgia and New Jersey Awarded by BenchmarkPortal; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.31M market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.9. About 8,833 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL); 21/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for First Foundation, Internap, Mercantile Bank, Diamond Hill Investment Group

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MMS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 56.34 million shares or 3.79% less from 58.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 25,443 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 97,828 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh has 0.16% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 653,828 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc Inc owns 6,670 shares. 9,685 are held by Sg Americas Limited Liability. Thb Asset Management stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). State Street reported 2.03M shares. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) or 19,825 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Cambiar Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 70,143 shares. Sei stated it has 48,349 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 135,547 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Co owns 33,517 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.46% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quotient Technology Inc by 256,893 shares to 3.08M shares, valued at $30.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13,650 shares to 35,650 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.05% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 359 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company has 6,534 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel invested in 0.02% or 5,513 shares. Strs Ohio owns 4,200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 4,997 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Liability Co stated it has 688 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kistler has 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Commerce holds 4,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Robotti Robert invested in 5,000 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 129,834 shares. Barr E S & Company reported 83,542 shares. The New York-based New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Bancshares Of Mellon stated it has 25,608 shares. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 44,713 shares.