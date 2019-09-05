Midas Management Has Raised Holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI); O’reilly Automotive (ORLY) Shareholder Woodstock Has Trimmed Stake

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 1,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The institutional investor held 53,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.84 million, down from 55,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in O’reilly Automotive Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $9.54 during the last trading session, reaching $398.14. About 176,639 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Henslee Elected to Board, Accepts Executive Vice Chairman Position; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 30/05/2018 – SGP:CHRISTINE O’REILLY TO JOIN STOCKLAND BOARD; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) by 171.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $43.31. About 209,582 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune Media Co; 12/04/2018 – Sen. Dick Durbin: Durbin Questions Sinclair Broadcasting Dictating Content To Local News Stations; 02/04/2018 – President Trump says Sinclair Broadcast Group is “far superior” to news outlets such as CNN and “Fake NBC, which is a total joke.”; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO ACQUIRE SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL BOOSTED XLNX, SBGI, FCAU, PKE, RDCM IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Made Dozens of Local News Anchors Recite the Same Script; 24/04/2018 – Meredith Corp: Transaction Expected to Close Concurrently With Sinclair Broadcast Acquisition of Tribune Media; 06/04/2018 – GAIAN SOLUTIONS, ONE MEDIA 3.0,, SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP; 06/04/2018 – Gaian Solutions, ONE Media 3.0, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce MOU to Lead Development and Implementation of Next Gen Broadcast Platform; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair to Raise $1.5 Billion From Station Divestitures

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 EPS, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.73 million for 20.82 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual EPS reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

