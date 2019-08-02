Midas Management Has Raised At&T (T) Holding; Osterweis Capital Management Has Lowered By $963,585 Its 3M Co (MMM) Stake

Midas Management Corp increased At&T Inc. (T) stake by 14.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Midas Management Corp acquired 10,500 shares as At&T Inc. (T)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Midas Management Corp holds 82,500 shares with $2.59 million value, up from 72,000 last quarter. At&T Inc. now has $249.25B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 40.41M shares traded or 42.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE DECLINES WERE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY ADOPTION OF A NEW REVENUE ACCOUNTING STANDARD; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 4.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 4,655 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 95,080 shares with $19.76M value, down from 99,735 last quarter. 3M Co now has $99.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $173.36. About 2.32 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher Corporation (US); 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 09/03/2018 – UK ECONOMY ESTIMATED TO HAVE GROWN BY 0.3 PCT 3M/3M IN FEB – NIESR; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Value HLS Adds US Foods Holding, Exits 3M Co; 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization; 20/03/2018 – Rise of Big Data, Need for Energy Efficiency Drives Transformative Innovation in Data Center Industry

Among 3 analysts covering AT&T Inc (NYSE:T), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AT&T Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. On Thursday, July 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd owns 80,409 shares or 4.82% of their US portfolio. Interactive Fincl Advsrs holds 0.03% or 1,800 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc stated it has 172,220 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com accumulated 17,819 shares. 27,850 were accumulated by Stearns Fin Service Grp. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.45% or 1.67 million shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York invested in 0.2% or 44,364 shares. Peninsula Asset Inc holds 1.07% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 47,385 shares. Moreover, Eqis Capital Mngmt has 0.24% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lakeview Cap Partners Limited Liability Co owns 85,315 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Tokio Marine Asset Communications Limited invested in 0.14% or 23,538 shares. Dupont Management Corporation reported 0.14% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Virginia-based Culbertson A N And Com Inc has invested 1.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Federated Pa has invested 2.16% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pittenger Anderson accumulated 103,328 shares or 0.25% of the stock.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 8 insider sales for $11.91 million activity. Bauman James L sold 16,065 shares worth $3.22M. Bushman Julie L also sold $624,295 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450. 9,410 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $1.87M were sold by Keel Paul A. $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Lindekugel Jon T on Thursday, February 7. On Thursday, May 9 PAGE GREGORY R bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. 3M had 13 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight”. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, July 12. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, July 29 by Morgan Stanley. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 9 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington Bancorp holds 0.57% or 165,885 shares in its portfolio. Hikari Pwr Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 186,330 shares. First Trust Advisors Lp reported 0.15% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg accumulated 232,538 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gould Asset Ltd Liability Ca owns 21,168 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Stone Run Limited Com has 1.4% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Moreover, Lincoln has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Poplar Forest Cap Ltd Llc invested in 0.19% or 13,810 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co holds 38,889 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Zacks Inv Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,229 shares. 45,044 are held by Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Com. Confluence Ltd Liability Com accumulated 550,800 shares. Martin Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.43% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 611 shares.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) stake by 35,075 shares to 212,785 valued at $15.42 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Teladoc Health Inc stake by 36,755 shares and now owns 149,360 shares. Waste Connections Inc was raised too.